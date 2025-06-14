NDA Leaders Slam Lalu Prasad Over Viral Ambedkar Video
Senior BJP leader and former Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad strongly condemned the incident, accusing Lalu of insulting the architect of the Indian Constitution.
"The way Babasaheb Ambedkar's photograph was placed near Lalu Yadav's feet is deeply disrespectful. Ambedkar is the maker of our Constitution and a symbol of social justice. This act reflects a feudal 'darbari culture'. And on top of that, Lalu is seen cutting a cake with a sword," Ravi Shankar said while speaking to the media in Patna.
The viral clip allegedly shows Lalu seated with one leg propped on a chair as an aide places Ambedkar's framed photograph on the floor nearby, apparently for a photo or video.
BJP MP Dr Sanjay Jaiswal also slammed the RJD leader, alleging an insult to the Dalit community.“Lalu Yadav must apologise. If he doesn't, the government should initiate legal action. Those claiming to uphold the Constitution shouldn't demean its author,” he said.
JDU spokesperson Rajiv Ranjan Prasad echoed the outrage, calling it a display of hypocrisy.“RJD talks about caste census and social justice, but fails to show basic respect to Dr Ambedkar. The photo was near Lalu's knees and he didn't even acknowledge it,” he said.
Sources say the viral video may be a compilation of separate clips -- one showing the photograph, another of the cake-cutting -- possibly from different locations.
The RJD has not issued an official response yet, though party insiders suggest a clarification on the controversy may follow soon.
