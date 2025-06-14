Mexican President Seeks Answers Following Detainee Death in U.S
(MENAFN) Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum on Friday reaffirmed her administration’s unwavering stance on defending the rights of citizens abroad, following the death of a Mexican national in U.S. immigration custody.
"All investigations have to be done and we will always seek respect for the human rights of Mexicans abroad," Sheinbaum stated during her daily press briefing in Mexico City.
The case involves the June 7 death of a Mexican citizen held at an ICE (U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement) detention facility in Georgia. The incident has drawn swift attention from Mexican authorities.
On Thursday, Mexico’s Foreign Ministry issued a statement expressing deep regret over the death. It confirmed that the Mexican Consulate in Atlanta was promptly informed and had since opened direct communication with ICE, local officials, and the deceased’s family.
The ministry noted that consular staff are actively working to clarify the circumstances surrounding the death, while also providing legal support and assistance to the victim’s relatives.
