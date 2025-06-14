Under The Directives Of Her Highness Sheikha Fatima Bint Mubarak FDF Launches Let Us Protect Our Elders With Love' Guide During A Press Conference

MENAFN - Dubai PR Network)The Family Development Foundation (FDF) launched a guide titled 'Let Us Protect Our Elders with Love,' under the directives of Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, 'Mother of the Nation,' Chairwoman of the General Women's Union (GWU), President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of FDF. The launch was held during a press conference at the Foundation's Abu Dhabi Centre.

The guide aims to raise awareness on the significance of offering respectful care for senior citizens and underscore the key principles that ensure they lead an honourable life that is defined by appreciation, inclusion and active engagement within the family and society.

In conjunction with World Elder Abuse Awareness Day, the press conference paved the way to raise community awareness on the challenges faced by elderly people while highlighting the pivotal role of families in ensuring a safe, compassionate environment that positively contributes to their mental and physical well-being. Furthermore, the event strengthened the long-term values of loyalty, gratitude and intergenerational solidarity.

The conference was attended by H.E. Mariam Mohammed Al Rumaithi, Director General of the FDF; H.E. Abdulrahman Al Baloushi, Director of the Strategic Planning and Institutional Development Department; H.E. Saeed Al Ghafli, Director of Support Services Department; and H.E. Wafa Al Ali, Director of the Family Development Department at FDF. Also in attendance were a number of the Foundation's social experts, strategic partners, representatives from partner entities, media professionals, and senior citizens.

H.E. Mariam Mohammed Al Rumaithi, Director General of FDF, said :“The 'Let Us Protect Our Elders with Love' guide is a testament to our unwavering commitment to protect senior citizens and highlight our strong belief in providing them respectful, compassionate and psychologically aware care. The guide is designed by combining diverse expertise and knowledge and it stands as an educational reference that sheds light on unintentionally harmful emotional behaviours that may negatively impact the peaceful lives of elderly people. Furthermore, it offers positive alternatives that reinforce genuine human connection and contribute to creating a safer and more nurturing environment for our elders. Here, we are not only launching a guide but also delivering a sincere message of love and gratitude. Today, we are reaffirming our pledge to those who illuminated our paths and fostering a culture of empathy and appreciation across every home and institution.”

In addition, H.E. Al Rumaithi stated that respecting elderly people and valuing their lifelong contributions is an approach deeply inspired by the vision of the UAE's wise leadership, led by His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE and Ruler of Abu Dhabi, who places great significance on instilling the values of loyalty and national recognition. H.E. Al Rumaithi reaffirmed that FDF will continue to progress under the visionary guidance of H.H. Sheikha Fatima, 'Mother of the Nation,' whose relentless commitment to acknowledging and honouring those who have devoted their lives to serving the country, which is based on the belief that nation-building is incomplete without safeguarding the dignity of those who contributed to its growth over the years. She also extended her heartfelt gratitude to H.H. Sheikha Fatima for her kind support and continuous care for senior citizens, a gesture that reflects the highest standards of loyalty and generosity and strengthens the principles of compassion and appreciation within Emirati society.

In addition, H.E. Al Rumaithi expressed her confidence in the content included in the guide, which depicts a robust humanitarian and social commitment to the dignified segment of our society, who have committed their lives to supporting and developing this nation. The guide aims to raise awareness on subtle and unintentional forms of emotional ill-treatment that may occur in everyday life or actions with good intentions that may mentally hurt those who deserve utmost respect and appreciation. H.E. also pointed out that the guide offers a comprehensive set of positive behavioural alternatives that nurture a more inclusive family and community environment while boosting the psychological well-being of elderly people. The guide's content also aligns with our core values and the nation's vision for safeguarding the dignity and prosperity of individuals at every stage of life.

Furthermore, H.E. Al Rumaithi said that through the 'Let Us Protect Our Elders with Love' guide, FDF seeks to take a significant step towards raising community awareness on emotional care for senior citizens. It also aims to highlight the importance of understanding well-intentioned practices that might unintentionally leave deep psychological impact, while fostering a family and community environment based on the pillars of respect, love and genuine appreciation for the experience and wisdom of the elderly. Furthermore, it highlights the necessity of meaningful communication, attentive listening without preconceived assumptions and reinforcing their sense of value and belonging. The guide was designed considering the unique traits of their age. It seeks to enhance the quality of life of elderly people by including their opinions and suggestions in family decisions and offering them meaningful social interaction opportunities, ensuring their dignity and active involvement in society.

H.E. confirmed that the guide prioritises the well-being of the elderly and said:“We dedicate this guide to everyone who understands that caring for our senior citizens is not simply a social commitment, but it is an act of awareness, fairness, and mature emotion, one that considers dignity as something not to be granted, but to be safeguarded. It is for those who believe that compassion is more than intent, it is deep recognition, emotional presence and respect for experience. It is for those who wish to be a source of reassurance, not a burden; a comforting hand, not a controlling one. The guide is a message of love translated into daily practices that restore their rightful place, offer lasting appreciation, and foster unbreakable belonging.”

H.E. Al Rumaithi also appreciated the sincere efforts of those who designed the 'Let Us Protect Our Elders with Love' guide, underscoring its role in fostering empathy-driven care for senior citizens and providing content based on profound understanding of their needs, while helping create a more compassionate and appreciative society.

After concluding the press conference, various events were held alongside a series of public discussions that highlighted the key themes of the 'Let Us Protect Our Elders with Love' guide. It included a presentation of the 'Proactive Steps for Protecting Senior Citizens' training program to improve skills and knowledge in conscious care practices. It also included an awareness workshop focusing on senior citizens' rights and an interactive game themed 'Let Us Protect Our Elders with Love,' designed to reinforce human-centred values and promote meaningful engagement with this cherished group of society.

FDF remains committed to providing comprehensive care for the senior citizens, driven by its belief in the pivotal role of seniors in shaping the society and in honour of their lifelong sacrifices. Through its tailored programs and initiatives, FDF aims to improve their quality of life and ensure a supportive family and social environment based on respect and inclusion. These efforts come in line with the humanitarian and national values as well as contribute towards the UAE's goal of reinforcing social solidarity and ensuring the prosperity of all community members.

