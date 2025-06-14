403
10 Injured After Bus Overturns In Aqaba-PSD
Amman, June 14 (Petra) - Ten people sustained injuries after a medium-sized bus flipped in the southern Aqaba governorate.
In a statement Saturday, the media spokesperson for the Public Security Directorate (PSD) said rescue and ambulance teams from Aqaba Civil Defense Directorate responded to the accident in the Quweira district.
The PSD said 10 people sustained injuries and bruises in the rollover accident, adding that rescue teams provided the necessary first aid to the injured and evacuated them to Quweira Medical Center for treatment.
The PSD noted a traffic investigation was opened into the accident.
