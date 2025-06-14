Father's Day 2025: Why Is It Celebrated On The 3Rd Sunday Of June? Check Here

Every year in June, we celebrate Father's Day to honor the sacrifices of fathers

Father's Day

It's impossible to imagine a world without fathers. A father is as important to a child as a mother. Children receive many things from their fathers, such as a role model, their first friend, and a guide. Just as we think of mothers when we think of affection, we think of fathers when we think of sacrifice. Father's Day is celebrated every year to commemorate their sacrifice, dedication, and many untold pains.

International Father's Day is celebrated on the 3rd Sunday of June every year. Father's Day is celebrated in many countries across America, Canada, England, India, Europe, and Asia. This year, Father's Day falls on June 15th.

The tradition of celebrating Father's Day began in the early 20th century. Sonora Smart Dodd of Washington is the reason for celebrating this day. She established Father's Day in 1910 to honor her father. She believed that the world should know about her father's sacrifice and that all fathers in the world should be celebrated, which resulted in Father's Day. Sonora's father, William Jackson Smart, was a Civil War veteran. He raised his six children single-handedly after his wife died. He showered his children with love without letting them feel the sadness of not having a mother. His love and care made his daughter think. Sonora took the initiative to celebrate Father's Day to honor her father.

When Sonora Smart Dodd introduced Father's Day, she requested that it be celebrated on June 5th, her father's birthday. This was changed to the 3rd Sunday of June. It is said that this gave churches more time to prepare sermons.

Just as Mother's Day is celebrated to honor a mother's love, Father's Day has been celebrated for many years. It was officially recognized in 1914. This is a special day for fathers. Father's Day was first celebrated in Spokane on June 19, 1910. Choosing the third Sunday of June each year is a tradition that originated in the United States.

The United States followed the tradition of celebrating Father's Day in June. Following this, many countries adopted the practice of celebrating it on the same date. Some countries follow their own traditions and celebrate it on different days.

In 1966, US President Lyndon B. Johnson issued the first presidential proclamation honoring fathers. He designated the 3rd Sunday of June as Father's Day. Following this, in 1972, President Richard Nixon officially signed the proclamation. This made Father's Day a permanent national holiday in the United States.