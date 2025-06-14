403
Iran: Decision On Participating In Next Round Of Nuclear Talks 'Unclear'
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TEHRAN, June 14 (KUNA) -- Iran confirmed on Saturday that decision on participating in the next round of nuclear talks with the United States "remains unclear" following Israeli occupation attacks on several sites in Iran.
Iran's official news agency (IRNA) quoted Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei as saying, "It is still not clear what we decide about Sunday talks."
Oman announced earlier that Muscat will host the sixth round of nuclear talks between the United States and Iran on Sunday. (end)
