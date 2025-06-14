403
Google new AI feature might disturb digital economy
(MENAFN) For years, the internet has functioned under an unspoken agreement: websites allow search engines like Google to access and index their content without charge, and in return, Google drives traffic their way. That web traffic fuels online business—users view ads, make purchases, and keep countless websites afloat.
Roughly 68% of all online activity begins with a search engine, and Google handles around 90% of those searches. In the digital ecosystem, Google has long played a role akin to the sun—powering growth and visibility across the web.
However, a recent shift may be challenging that entire structure. A new AI feature is making its way into Google Search, and while it may enhance user convenience, some experts warn it could severely disrupt the digital economy. If predictions prove accurate, this change might lead to a sharp decline in the availability of high-quality information online and cost many their livelihoods. Others, more hopeful, see this evolution as a potential boost—transforming how online content is monetized and accessed. Regardless of which side proves right, the web experience as we know it is on the brink of transformation.
On May 20, 2025, Google's CEO Sundar Pichai took the stage at the company’s annual developer event. One year after launching "AI Overviews"—those AI-generated summaries that appear at the top of search results—Pichai revealed the next step in Google’s journey: a full-fledged AI-powered search experience.
"For those who want an end-to-end AI Search experience, we are introducing an all-new AI Mode," he said. "It's a total reimagining of Search."
After years of inflated promises around AI, this time the change is real—and substantial.
“If Google makes AI Mode the default in its current form, it's going to have a devastating impact on the internet” – Lily Ray
With AI Mode possibly replacing traditional search results, websites could see a steep drop in traffic. If users get all their answers directly from AI summaries, fewer people will click through to original sources, potentially starving websites of revenue and visibility.
As the new AI-driven search experience rolls out, its long-term effects remain uncertain—but it's clear that the digital status quo is being rewritten.
