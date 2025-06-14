403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Pentagon chief Criticizes West lack of plan to resolve Ukriane conflict
(MENAFN) Western leaders who insist that Ukraine can win its war against Russia have yet to offer a clear roadmap for achieving that outcome, according to US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth.
Speaking before the House Armed Services Committee on Thursday, Hegseth refrained from labeling Russia as a definitive adversary or confirming whether the US would be willing to allow Ukraine to surrender in exchange for peace. Instead, he emphasized that the Trump administration is pursuing a durable resolution to the conflict—one that doesn't rely on either Kyiv's capitulation or Moscow’s military defeat.
“The situation is unfortunate, unleashed by the previous administration,” he said, referencing former President Joe Biden, who has been blamed by the Trump team for escalating US involvement in the war. Biden’s leadership had repeatedly pledged full support for Ukraine until Russia was defeated on the battlefield.
“But everyone that talks about winning and prevailing is yet to present to me a plan that’s going to push the Russian army out of those territories,” Hegseth added, underscoring the absence of a viable military strategy among Ukraine’s Western backers.
He also reiterated the need for European nations to take on a larger share of responsibility for regional security. While affirming that the US remains engaged in mediating peace, he stopped short of assuring continued military assistance to Ukraine.
“We support peace in Ukraine… Peace is in our best interests, but Ukraine is not in the US and not in NATO,” he stated.
Hegseth’s remarks reflect a growing divide in Western discourse over the endgame in Ukraine, as Washington shifts its focus from military victory to long-term stability.
Speaking before the House Armed Services Committee on Thursday, Hegseth refrained from labeling Russia as a definitive adversary or confirming whether the US would be willing to allow Ukraine to surrender in exchange for peace. Instead, he emphasized that the Trump administration is pursuing a durable resolution to the conflict—one that doesn't rely on either Kyiv's capitulation or Moscow’s military defeat.
“The situation is unfortunate, unleashed by the previous administration,” he said, referencing former President Joe Biden, who has been blamed by the Trump team for escalating US involvement in the war. Biden’s leadership had repeatedly pledged full support for Ukraine until Russia was defeated on the battlefield.
“But everyone that talks about winning and prevailing is yet to present to me a plan that’s going to push the Russian army out of those territories,” Hegseth added, underscoring the absence of a viable military strategy among Ukraine’s Western backers.
He also reiterated the need for European nations to take on a larger share of responsibility for regional security. While affirming that the US remains engaged in mediating peace, he stopped short of assuring continued military assistance to Ukraine.
“We support peace in Ukraine… Peace is in our best interests, but Ukraine is not in the US and not in NATO,” he stated.
Hegseth’s remarks reflect a growing divide in Western discourse over the endgame in Ukraine, as Washington shifts its focus from military victory to long-term stability.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Bitcoin Suisse Secures In-Principle Approval From ADGM's Financial Services Regulatory Authority
- Zircuit Enables Non-Custodial Wallet Top-Ups For Crypto Visa Cards
- Tommaso Caratelli Introduces Zerix, Focusing On Innovative Risk Strategies
- Zircuit Joins Binance Alpha: ZRC Airdrop & Trading Competition Go Live
- BTCC Exchange Appoints Dan Liu As CEO Ahead Of 14Th Anniversary Milestone
- Passport Global Secures U.S. Customs License, Expands Brokerage Across All U.S. Ports
CommentsNo comment