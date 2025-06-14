403
Over Fifty Perish as Two Boats Overturned on Lake Tumba, DRC
(MENAFN) Tragedy struck Lake Tumba in the western Democratic Republic of the Congo as two passenger boats overturned overnight between Wednesday and Thursday, leaving at least 52 confirmed dead and dozens more unaccounted for, officials revealed on Friday.
The disaster occurred near Bikoro, roughly 128 kilometers (79 miles) from Mbandaka in Equateur province. Dieu Merci Akula Mboyo, a representative from the Provincial Coordination of the Panel of Experts of Civil Society in Equateur, reported the current death toll as 52 confirmed deaths.
Mboyo attributed the catastrophe to a combination of severe overloading and harsh weather conditions. “The accidents were caused by overloading and strong wind amid heavy rain,” he told reporters in Bikoro. He further explained that while boat operators initially resisted taking additional passengers, they ultimately succumbed to external pressure.
Calling for accountability, Mboyo urged the government to launch a thorough investigation to identify those responsible and implement measures to avert future incidents.
Provincial Interior Minister Chrispin Moliy announced on Thursday that both provincial and national authorities will oversee proper burials for those recovered.
Although official figures on the number of missing individuals remain unclear, local media suggest approximately 100 passengers were aboard the vessels, which were en route from Bikoro to a nearby village market when the storm caused them to capsize.
