Zelensky: Ukraine, Germany Agree On Three-Year Supply Of Iris-T Air Defense Systems

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced an agreement on the supply of Iris-T air defense systems from Germany over the next three years.

The head of state made this announcement during a press conference following talks with the German defense minister, according to a Ukrinform correspondent.

"We are grateful for the supply of Iris-T air defense systems. I will not go into all the details. We now understand the supply plan. It is a plan for the next three years. And this is very important assistance for us in any case. This does not mean that there will be war for so many years, but Ukraine, our land, and the peace of our people must still be protected with high-quality air defense systems. I am grateful that we have an understanding of the implementation of this project for the next three years," Zelensky said.

He also stressed that Germany will increase its financial support for Ukraine's defense industry in 2025. In particular, this concerns German investments in the production of long-range drones and missiles.

"...This is significant assistance, amounting to 7 billion this year. We are very grateful to the people of Germany for being with us and supporting us in this way. And today we discussed that the assistance [to Ukraine] will continue. There are some things that we are counting on very much. In particular, we have agreed on additional investments in production, both in Ukraine and in co-production in Germany. We are talking about our long-range capabilities: our drones, Ukrainian missile technology, and other long-range capabilities. We are very grateful for the increase in funding for these things," Zelensky said.

As reported by Ukrinform, German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius arrived in Kyiv on June 12 , where he is holding talks on further support for Ukraine.