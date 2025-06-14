Ministry Of Strategic Industries Explains Rising Partner Interest In Ukrainian Defense Sector

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Ukraine's partners are extremely interested in cooperating with domestic arms manufacturers, as they recognize the superiority of modern Ukrainian technologies in the production of certain types of weapons.

This was stated by Deputy Minister for Strategic Industries of Ukraine David Aloyan in a comment to Ukrinform.

"We see growing interest among our European partners in cooperating with Ukrainian industry, not only in terms of conventional weapons, but also in particular in defense technologies, because innovation is born here. And it is very good that our partners understand that this is an opportunity for them, namely to cooperate with the Ukrainian defense industry, and this is something our companies are ready for," said the deputy minister.

He explained that there are companies that have been present on the Ukrainian market for over a year and started their activities with basic repair and maintenance services for their products, which they sent through aid channels from their governments.

According to Aloyan, these companies understood perfectly well that in order for their technologies to be at least close to the level of Ukrainian technologies, they needed to have something in Ukraine. So now they have localized production, and their products have been modernized to meet the challenges of the modern battlefield. This also allows them to improve their solutions outside Ukraine, make them more competitive, and increase their own market.

Commenting on the situation with the financing of weapons production in Ukraine, the deputy minister recalled that last year, arms manufacturers launched an initiative, raising more than USD 1.5 billion, because they were able to attract additional funds for the financing of products manufactured in Ukraine together with their partners.

“This year, the figure is already higher,” the official said, without specifying.

conducts second exchange of severely wounded POWs - Zelensk

According to him, the Ukrainian side is working even more actively in the international market to attract funds in line with the growing capacity of the Ukrainian industry.

As reported, at the end of May, the Ministry of Defense, the Ministry of Strategic Industries, and the Ministry of Defense of Great Britain signed a draft agreement on the use of excess profits from frozen Russian assets within the Extraordinary Revenue Acceleration (ERA) initiative. On the Ukrainian side, the document was signed by First Deputy Minister of Defense Serhiy Boiev and Deputy Minister for Strategic Industries David Aloyan. Under the agreement, Ukraine will receive $3 billion between 2025 and 2026. The funds will be used to purchase foreign-made defense products, repair and maintain military equipment, implement joint projects involving Ukrainian and international defense companies, and purchase other critical materials, including Ukrainian-made products.