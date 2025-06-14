IAEA Director General Confirms Destruction Of Part Of Iran's Nuclear Facility In Natanz

MENAFN - UkrinForm) IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi has officially confirmed the destruction of the above-ground section of a facility in Natanz as a result of an Israeli airstrike. The site was being used by Iran to enrich uranium in violation of imposed restrictions.

Grossi made this statement during a meeting of the UN Security Council, Ukrinform reports.

" At Natanz, the above-ground part of the Pilot Fuel Enrichment Plant, where Iran was producing uranium enriched up to 60% U-235, has been destroyed," the IAEA chief noted.

He also reported the destruction of the site's energy infrastructure, including an electrical substation, main power supply unit, emergency power source, and backup generators.

At the same time, according to Grossi, there are currently no signs of physical damage to the underground cascade hall. However, the loss of power could have harmed the centrifuges housed there.

The level of radioactivity outside the Natanz facility remains within normal limits, indicating no external radiological impact on the population or environment, Grossi stated. However, there is radiological and chemical contamination inside the Natanz facilities, primarily due to alpha-particle radiation.

The IAEA chief added that Iranian authorities are also reporting attacks on other facilities, including the Fordow Fuel Enrichment Plant and a site in Isfahan. According to him, there is currently insufficient information to provide a reliable assessment of those incidents.

IAEA detects radioactive contamination inside Iranian nuclear facility after Israeli strike

Grossi expressed“deep concern” over the attacks on nuclear facilities.“Such attacks have serious implications for nuclear safety, security and safeguards, as well as regional and international peace and security,” he concluded.

As Ukrinform previously reported, on the night before Friday, Israel launched a massive strike on Iran's nuclear infrastructure as well as on military targets. In response, Tehran carried out a large-scale missile attack on Israel.

Photo: IAEA