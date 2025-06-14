First Group Of Russian Citizens Evacuated From Iran Enters Azerbaijan
According to the Embassy, a total of 14 Russian nationals have been evacuated from Iran to Azerbaijan as part of ongoing efforts to ensure their safety amid rising regional tensions.
Currently, the airspace of Azerbaijan is the most used by passenger aircraft, according to FlightRadar.
Tensions between Israel and Iran escalated dramatically on the late evening of June 13 as Iranian forces launched waves of ballistic missiles targeting Israeli territory, including civilian areas. The strikes came in relation to the Israeli attack in the early hours of the same day, which claimed the lives of civilians, top military commanders and leading scientists.
According to Chanel 12 of Israel Since the start of the Iranian attack yesterday at 9:00 PM, approximately 200 ballistic missiles have been launched from Iran.
