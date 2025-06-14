403
Bahrain Affirms No Abnormal Radiation Levels
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MANAMA, June 14 (KUNA) -- Bahrain confirmed on Saturday that no abnormal radiation levels were recorded in its atmosphere and that environmental monitoring of radiation levels is ongoing round the clock.
The Supreme Council for the Environment (SCE) was quoted by the Bahrain News Agency (BNA) as saying that monitoring results are updated periodically through monitoring stations in various governorates.
It indicated that as part of its precautionary measures, it is closely monitoring any developments that may affect the environmental situation in Bahrain, stressing that it is working in full coordination and full readiness with the concerned authorities within the emergency plans put in place to monitor radiation indicators and levels.
The SCE called on obtaining information from official sources and avoiding the circulation of rumors or unreliable information, noting that it will continue to monitor the situation and issue the necessary updates. (end)
