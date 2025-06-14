Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Iran Calls On UN To Take Immediate Measure To Confront Israeli Occupation


2025-06-14 05:04:50
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TEHRAN, June 14 (KUNA) -- Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Aragchi called on the United Nations to take immediate measures to confront the Israeli occupation's aggression and warmongering the official IRNA news agency reported.
In a phone call with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Friday evening, Aragchi also called on the UN to take urgent measures to fulfill its duties in maintaining international peace and security.
During the call, Aragchi pointed to the dimensions of the Israeli occupation's military aggression on several locations in Iran, including military headquarters, nuclear facilities and residential buildings, which led to the killing and wounding of a number of senior military commanders, scientists, and innocent women and children.
The Iranian foreign minister considered the occupation's attacks a flagrant violation of Iran's sovereignty and territorial integrity and a clear aggression, stressing Iran's determination to defend itself in accordance with Article 51 of the UN Charter.
Guterres expressed his regret and condemnation of the attacks on Iran, especially the targeting of nuclear facilities during negotiations between Iran and the United States.
He stressed that he would work to use the capabilities of the United Nations to prevent the escalation of tension and restore security and calm to the region. (end)
MENAFN14062025000071011013ID1109673362

