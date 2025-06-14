IMD Issues Red Alert For 5 Kerala Districts, Predicts 'Widespread' Rainfall In Karnataka

MENAFN - Live Mint) Heavy to extremely heavy rainfall in Kerala's districts, namely Kasargod, Kannur, Kozhikode, Wayanad, and Malappuram districts is likely to take place over the next 24 hours, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Saturday while issuing a red alert.

Palakkad, Thrissur, Ernakulam, Idukki, Kottayam, and Pathanamthitta are under orange alert, while a yellow alert has been sounded for Alappuzha, Kollam, and Thiruvananthapuram.

The IMD release sated,“Heavy (7-11cm in 24 hours) to very heavy (12-20cm in 24 hours) with isolated Extremely Heavy (>20 cm in 24 hours) rainfall is very likely to occur at a few places in Kerala from 14th to 17th June 2025. Heavy (7-11cm in 24 hours) to very heavy (12-20cm in 24 hours) rainfall is very likely to occur at isolated places in Kerala on 18th June 2025. Heavy (7-11cm in 24 hours) rainfall is very likely to occur at isolated places over Lakshadweep on 14th & 15th June 2025.”

What are yellow, orange and red alerts?

Yellow Alert indicates mild to moderate weather conditions. People should stay updated and be aware of possible changes that may cause some inconvenience. Basic precautions are advised. Orange alert signals severe weather likely to cause disruption or damage. People should be prepared, stay alert, and avoid unnecessary travel. Precautionary measures are important. Red alert warns of very severe weather with high risk of damage and danger. Immediate safety actions are required, and people should avoid going outdoors. It signals extreme weather events.

Karnataka weather update

The southwest monsoon has become is back after a hiatus of nearly two weeks, with rains pour in numerous parts of Karnataka in the early hours on Thursday. The IMD has declared a seven-day warning for Karnataka, expecting "widespread" rainfall in nearly all districts until June 17. The weather department states rainfall will remain widespread in coastal and north interior Karnataka until June 17 and it will be "fairly widespread" in the districts of south interior Karnataka until June 14 prior to becoming "widespread" for the next three days.

On Thursday, the Hubballi area in the Dharwad district of Karnataka saw torrential rainfall, which led to waterlogging in many parts of the district, especially in Hanashi village. In coastal Karnataka districts, the IMD has predicted“heavy to very heavy rain with sustained wind at 30 to 40 kilometre per hour (kmph), which likely to occur at a few places and extremely heavy rain likely to occur at one or two places over Dakshina Kannada, Uttara Kannada and Udupi districts.”