'Taare Zameen Par': Aamir Khan Skips OTT Release Strategy Buys Back Rights

Aamir Khan initially planned a traditional release on 1000-1500 screens, but changed his strategy right before.Single screen and non-national multiplex owners contacted Aamir Khan Productions directly, confident in his content.Despite offers, Aamir Khan chose not to sell the OTT rights, aiming for a theatrical-only release.'Stars on Earth' was initially co-produced with Sony Pictures, but they were hesitant about a theatrical-only release.Aamir reportedly paid 30 crore to Sony Pictures to gain full control of the film and its digital rights.Advance bookings for 'Stars on Earth' are expected to begin on Tuesday.