'Taare Zameen Par': Aamir Khan Skips OTT Release Strategy Buys Back Rights
Aamir Khan has adopted a unique release strategy for 'Stars on Earth'. He spent 30 crore to buy back the rights and will now release it directly in theaters, skipping OTT platformsAamir Khan and his company have crafted a new release strategy for 'Stars on Earth'. They believe this could be a game-changer.
Aamir Khan spent 30 crore to buy back the rights of 'Stars on Earth', aiming for a strong return on his investment.Aamir Khan initially planned a traditional release on 1000-1500 screens, but changed his strategy right before.Single screen and non-national multiplex owners contacted Aamir Khan Productions directly, confident in his content.Despite offers, Aamir Khan chose not to sell the OTT rights, aiming for a theatrical-only release.'Stars on Earth' was initially co-produced with Sony Pictures, but they were hesitant about a theatrical-only release.Aamir reportedly paid 30 crore to Sony Pictures to gain full control of the film and its digital rights.Advance bookings for 'Stars on Earth' are expected to begin on Tuesday.
