'Largest Princess Diana auction' is to start this month
(MENAFN) A major auction showcasing over 100 personal fashion items once worn by Princess Diana is set to take place this June, marking what is being called the most extensive collection of her wardrobe ever offered to the public.
Scheduled for June 26 at The Peninsula Beverly Hills, the live and online sale titled "Princess Diana's Style & A Royal Collection" will present a wide range of items—from elegant gowns and chic hats to designer handbags and shoes—according to reports.
"This is the largest Princess Diana auction because we have over 100 items from her amazing life and career...keeping in mind Diana herself...sold over 70 of her dresses...back in 1997 to raise money for her charity," said Martin Nolan, executive director and co-founder of Julien’s Auctions, during a preview held at the Museum of Style Icons in Newbridge, Ireland.
Among the standout pieces is a silk floral dress designed by Bellville Sassoon in 1988, known as the "caring dress" due to Diana wearing it on multiple hospital visits. The item is expected to fetch between $200,000 and $300,000.
Also featured is an elegant cream silk evening gown created by Catherine Walker for Diana’s 1986 Gulf tour, which carries a similar price estimate. A two-piece yellow floral outfit by Bruce Oldfield, famously worn by Diana at Royal Ascot in 1987, is projected to sell for $100,000 to $200,000.
Additional highlights include a Dior handbag gifted by former French First Lady Bernadette Chirac in 1995, a design sketch of Diana's 1981 wedding dress accompanied by original tulle fabric remnants, and a soft peach-colored hat she wore as she departed for her honeymoon.
The auction offers a rare glimpse into the late princess’s distinctive sense of style and the personal pieces that marked key moments in her public life.
