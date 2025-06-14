403
EU Allocates USD1.15B in Financial Support to Ukraine
(MENAFN) The European Union has allocated an additional €1 billion ($1.15 billion) in financial aid to Ukraine, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen confirmed on Friday.
In a statement posted on X, von der Leyen revealed that this latest funding brings the EU's total macro-financial assistance to Ukraine to a staggering €150 billion ($172.5 billion) since the onset of the war with Russia in February 2022.
"We are with Ukraine for the long haul," von der Leyen emphasized.
Looking ahead, von der Leyen highlighted that she will use the upcoming G7 summit in Canada to rally world leaders to continue their robust support for Ukraine. She also intends to push for stronger coordination among leading democracies and for harsher sanctions targeting Russia.
"In Canada, I will invite our G7 partners to keep coordinating strong support for Ukraine and hard-biting sanctions against Russia. Until the Kremlin stops this war," von der Leyen declared.
