Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
EU Allocates USD1.15B in Financial Support to Ukraine

EU Allocates USD1.15B in Financial Support to Ukraine


2025-06-14 03:49:15
(MENAFN) The European Union has allocated an additional €1 billion ($1.15 billion) in financial aid to Ukraine, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen confirmed on Friday.

In a statement posted on X, von der Leyen revealed that this latest funding brings the EU's total macro-financial assistance to Ukraine to a staggering €150 billion ($172.5 billion) since the onset of the war with Russia in February 2022.

"We are with Ukraine for the long haul," von der Leyen emphasized.

Looking ahead, von der Leyen highlighted that she will use the upcoming G7 summit in Canada to rally world leaders to continue their robust support for Ukraine. She also intends to push for stronger coordination among leading democracies and for harsher sanctions targeting Russia.

"In Canada, I will invite our G7 partners to keep coordinating strong support for Ukraine and hard-biting sanctions against Russia. Until the Kremlin stops this war," von der Leyen declared.

MENAFN14062025000045017169ID1109673123

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search