Air India Flight Makes Emergency Landing in False Alarm


2025-06-14 03:48:29
(MENAFN) An Air India flight that was forced to make an emergency landing in Phuket on Friday due to a bomb threat has been cleared, with no explosives or suspicious objects found on board, Phuket International Airport confirmed.

According to the airport’s statement, an intensive search was conducted by security personnel, including an Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) team, but no hazardous materials or items of concern were detected.

The statement also clarified that no suspect had been identified in connection with the threat.

The flight, AI 379, which was carrying 156 passengers and 8 crew members, resumed its journey to Delhi later in the afternoon. The emergency landing occurred after a bomb threat note was found in the aircraft’s lavatory shortly after takeoff.

