403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Air India Flight Makes Emergency Landing in False Alarm
(MENAFN) An Air India flight that was forced to make an emergency landing in Phuket on Friday due to a bomb threat has been cleared, with no explosives or suspicious objects found on board, Phuket International Airport confirmed.
According to the airport’s statement, an intensive search was conducted by security personnel, including an Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) team, but no hazardous materials or items of concern were detected.
The statement also clarified that no suspect had been identified in connection with the threat.
The flight, AI 379, which was carrying 156 passengers and 8 crew members, resumed its journey to Delhi later in the afternoon. The emergency landing occurred after a bomb threat note was found in the aircraft’s lavatory shortly after takeoff.
According to the airport’s statement, an intensive search was conducted by security personnel, including an Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) team, but no hazardous materials or items of concern were detected.
The statement also clarified that no suspect had been identified in connection with the threat.
The flight, AI 379, which was carrying 156 passengers and 8 crew members, resumed its journey to Delhi later in the afternoon. The emergency landing occurred after a bomb threat note was found in the aircraft’s lavatory shortly after takeoff.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Bitcoin Suisse Secures In-Principle Approval From ADGM's Financial Services Regulatory Authority
- Zircuit Enables Non-Custodial Wallet Top-Ups For Crypto Visa Cards
- Tommaso Caratelli Introduces Zerix, Focusing On Innovative Risk Strategies
- Zircuit Joins Binance Alpha: ZRC Airdrop & Trading Competition Go Live
- BTCC Exchange Appoints Dan Liu As CEO Ahead Of 14Th Anniversary Milestone
- Passport Global Secures U.S. Customs License, Expands Brokerage Across All U.S. Ports
CommentsNo comment