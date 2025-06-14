403
Israel Launches Large-Scale Assault on Iran, Eighty-Six Reported Dead
(MENAFN) A wave of Israeli airstrikes struck deep into Iranian territory early Friday, leaving at least 86 dead and 341 injured, according to a local news agency.
The heaviest casualties occurred in Tehran, where 78 people were reported killed and 329 wounded. In a separate offensive, strikes on the northwestern city of Tabriz claimed eight more lives and left 12 injured.
The large-scale assault involved approximately 200 Israeli warplanes, which reportedly targeted key components of Iran’s nuclear infrastructure and long-range missile systems. Several high-ranking Iranian military officials and nuclear scientists were among those killed in the precision attacks.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu defended the operation, stating the military action was “targeted” and would persist “as long as necessary.”
In response, Iran vowed “severe punishment” and has demanded an emergency session of the United Nations Security Council.
U.S. President Donald Trump weighed in via Truth Social, writing, “I had given Iran ‘chance after chance to make a deal’” and warned the regime to act “before it is too late.”
The escalating conflict threatens to derail fragile diplomatic efforts. The sixth round of U.S.-Iran nuclear negotiations—mediated by Oman and slated for Sunday—is now likely to be called off, according to sources with knowledge of the talks.
