Manufacturing World Tokyo 2025 Conference Program Is Now Live

The Manufacturing World Tokyo Conference Program 2025 is now live, offering over 150 lectures on industry-related topics with 30 sessions providing machine translation to ensure an inclusive, global dialogue on the future of manufacturing.

TOKYO, Japan – The much-anticipated Manufacturing World Tokyo Conference Program is now live for the three-day event at Makuhari Messe from July 9–11, 2025, offering expert insights, world-class innovations, and real-world case studies that delve into the future of manufacturing.

The 2025 program is bigger and bolder, featuring over 150 lectures that cover every facet of the manufacturing industry. From smart factories and AI-powered product development to robotics, automation, and even the Metaverse, the conference promises to be a dynamic platform where manufacturing meets momentum.

For global attendees, 30 selected sessions will offer simultaneous machine translation, ensuring a more inclusive learning experience and breaking down language barriers. Attendees will only need smartphone and earphones to join the conversation.

The meticulously curated agenda is designed to help attendees tailor their learning to tackle current goals and challenges. Participants can fuel innovation through real-world insights in Design and Development, boost efficiency on the production floor in Production Engineering, and witness the Digital Transformation and AI and see how leading firms harness GenAI and data to overhaul legacy systems.

The program also covers a breadth of advanced topics from scalable Robotics and Automation solutions, and groundbreaking Additive Manufacturing and 3D Printing, to immersive explorations of the Metaverse in Manufacturing and robust Cybersecurity measures for interconnected production. Additionally, sessions on Smart Maintenance offer predictive tools to reduce downtime and cost, while discussions on Medical and Healthcare Device Innovation bring together the visionaries of precision MedTech manufacturing. Finally, On-site Improvement and HR sessions will delve into aligning people, processes, and performance for sustainable growth.

This year's keynote line-up at Manufacturing World Tokyo 2025 brings together a powerhouse roster of speakers, from iconic manufacturers to bold disruptors, each sharing actionable insights and future-ready strategies.

Starting with the transformative journey of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. into electrification innovations, the company is reimagining mobility and scaling production using groundbreaking megacasting technology. This approach is explored by Takashi Onuma, the Executive Officer, Senior Vice President, and Chief Officer of Automobile Production Operations.

Attendees will then experience the digital evolution of the 170-year-old IHI Corporation, as Director Tsuyoshi Tsuchida explains the transformation challenges faced by one of Japan's most established heavy industries.

Cutting-edge advancements continue with Hitachi's exploration of how generative AI is revolutionizing frontline productivity by equipping workers with next-generation tools, led by Senior Director of Hitachi Ltd.'s AICoE Generative AI Center and serves as the Chief AI Transformation Officer for the Digital System & Services Sector, Jun Yoshida.

Further innovation is showcased through Lean Mobility Co., Ltd.'s development of the“Lean3” compact urban mobility vehicle, a project that exemplifies how nimble start-ups are redefining urban transport under the guidance of its CEO, Akihiro Yanaka.

Rounding out this impressive roster, So Takahashi, the Professional Visualization Business Development Manager for Enterprise at NVIDIA G.K., will present case studies on the frontiers of industrial AI and digital twin simulation, demonstrating how these technologies empower manufacturers to venture into the industrial metaverse.

At Manufacturing World Tokyo 2025, new sessions continue to be added, further enriching an already robust and forward-thinking agenda. All sessions are completely free, but advance registration is required to attend the exhibition and secure a seat at the conference sessions. With spots limited and demand expected to fill fast, interested participants are encouraged to act swiftly and build a personalized itinerary.

Please note that all sessions are exclusively available on-site at Makuhari Messe, and there will be no online streaming. Attendees must register separately for the conference from the general exhibition registration to ensure their participation. For selected sessions offering machine translation, participants are kindly asked to bring their own smartphone and earphones to access this service.

A head start may be achieved by browsing the full program, shortlisting must-attend sessions and preparing to meet the thought leaders who are shaping the next wave of manufacturing.

Visit Manufacturing World's official website to view the conference program and for more information.