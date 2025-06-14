Foreign Office Urges Caution As 5,000 Pakistani Pilgrims Remain In Iran Amid Security Concerns
The officials stated that the number of Pakistani pilgrims visiting Iran fluctuates over time, but most of them do not stay in contact with Pakistani diplomatic missions during their visit. Currently, an estimated 5,000 Pakistani pilgrims are present in Iran.
Highlighting the heightened regional tensions, the officials urged citizens to review their travel plans to both Iran and Iraq. They emphasized that Pakistan's embassy in Tehran, along with its consulates, remains fully operational and committed to assisting Pakistani nationals.
They further stated that any Pakistani citizen in need of guidance or assistance should immediately get in touch with the relevant diplomatic mission. These missions are prepared to provide necessary support and will also facilitate the safe return of Pakistanis back home when needed.
