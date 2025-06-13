Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Saudi Crown Prince, US Pres. Discuss Unrest In Mideast


2025-06-13 09:03:16
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, June 13 (KUNA) -- Saudi Arabia Crown Prince and Prime Minister Prince Mohammad bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud, held a phone call with President Donald Trump of the United States of America, during which they discussed developments in the region, including the Israeli military operations against Iran.
According to Saudi Press agency (SPA), both sides discussed the critical importance of restraint, de-escalation, and resolving all disputes through diplomatic means.
They also stressed the need for continued joint work to achieve security, peace, and stability in the Middle East. (end)
