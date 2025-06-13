403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Saudi Crown Prince, US Pres. Discuss Unrest In Mideast
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, June 13 (KUNA) -- Saudi Arabia Crown Prince and Prime Minister Prince Mohammad bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud, held a phone call with President Donald Trump of the United States of America, during which they discussed developments in the region, including the Israeli military operations against Iran.
According to Saudi Press agency (SPA), both sides discussed the critical importance of restraint, de-escalation, and resolving all disputes through diplomatic means.
They also stressed the need for continued joint work to achieve security, peace, and stability in the Middle East. (end)
fn
According to Saudi Press agency (SPA), both sides discussed the critical importance of restraint, de-escalation, and resolving all disputes through diplomatic means.
They also stressed the need for continued joint work to achieve security, peace, and stability in the Middle East. (end)
fn
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Bitcoin Suisse Secures In-Principle Approval From ADGM's Financial Services Regulatory Authority
- Zircuit Enables Non-Custodial Wallet Top-Ups For Crypto Visa Cards
- Tommaso Caratelli Introduces Zerix, Focusing On Innovative Risk Strategies
- Zircuit Joins Binance Alpha: ZRC Airdrop & Trading Competition Go Live
- BTCC Exchange Appoints Dan Liu As CEO Ahead Of 14Th Anniversary Milestone
- Passport Global Secures U.S. Customs License, Expands Brokerage Across All U.S. Ports
CommentsNo comment