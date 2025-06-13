'Gave Iran 60 Days, Today Is 61': Trump Says Iran May Have 'Second Chance' For Nuclear Deal

MENAFN - Live Mint) As Israel and Iran continued to pound each other with a barrage of missiles and drone attacks in a fresh escalation in the Middle East, United States President Donald Trump said he had given 60 days to Tehran to come to a nuclear deal, while also hinting at a 'second chance'.

Urging Iran to quickly reach an agreement on curbing its nuclear program while Israel vowed to continue its bombardment, Donald Trump said,“Two months ago I gave Iran a 60 day ultimatum to“make a deal.” They should have done it! Today is day 61.”

“I told them what to do, but they just couldn't get there. Now they have, perhaps, a second chance!” Trump said as he asserted,“before there is nothing left and save what was once known as the Iranian Empire.”

While the US has maintained that it had no involvement in the strikes on Iran's nuclear facilities, Ian has accused the White House of being complicit in the attacks that also killed its top commanders.

Trump said on his Truth Social platform that he had warned Iran's leaders that“it would be much worse than anything they know, anticipated, or were told, that the United States makes the best and most lethal military equipment anywhere in the World, BY FAR, and that Israel has a lot of it, with much more to come - And they know how to use it.”

THE ISRAEL-IRAN ESCALATION

Israel launched blistering attacks on the heart of Iran's nuclear and military structure on Friday, June 13, deploying warplanes and drones previously smuggled into the country to assault key facilities and kill top generals and scientists – a barrage it said was necessary before its adversary got any closer to building an atomic weapon.

Iran retaliated late Friday by unleashing scores of ballistic missiles on Israel, where explosions flared in the skies over Jerusalem and Tel Aviv and shook the buildings below.

(With agency inputs)