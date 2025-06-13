LG Reviews Amarnath Yatra Plans For Smooth Coordination

Sinha chaired a high-level meeting attended by senior officials of the civil administration, police, army, CAPFs and Intelligence agencies. Jammu and Kashmir Police chief Nalin Prabhat and GoC 15 Corps of the Army, Lt Gen Prashant Srivastava, participated in the meeting, he said.

He said the Lieutenant Governor conducted a comprehensive review of the security apparatus and measures deployed by the security agencies to ensure the safety of the pilgrims.

Sinha directed for seamless coordination among the civil administration, Amarnath Shrine Board, J&K Police, Army, security forces, and all the other crucial stakeholders to ensure a peaceful and successful holy pilgrimage, he said.

The Lieutenant Governor reviewed the working of the security grid and various significant steps being taken by the agencies, he said.

Chief Executive Officer, Shri Amarnath Ji Shrine Board, and Principal Secretary to Lieutenant Governor, Mandeep K Bhandari, gave an overview of the yatra arrangements and key measures taken to further enhance the facilities and services for pilgrims and smooth conduct of the pilgrimage beginning July 3, the official said.

Earlier this week LG Sinha performed the 'Pratham Puja' at the Amarnath cave shrine, nestled in Himalayas, marking the ceremonial beginning of the annual yatra this year. He assured the pilgrims that foolproof security arrangements have been put in place for the yatra and urged pilgrims to visit the cave shrine in large numbers.

“The Pratham Puja was concluded. I request the devotees to come in large numbers for the yatra which will start on July 3 and conclude on Raksha Bandhan on August 9,” LG Sinha said.“I urge all the devotees of Baba Barfani to visit in large numbers for the Holy Yatra and pray to Mahadev for progress of J&K and the nation.”

