Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Qatari Amir, Trump Discuss Israeli Occupation Attack On Iran


2025-06-13 07:04:57
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, June 13 (KUNA) -- Qatari Amir Sheikh Tamin Al-Thani discussed with UN President Donald Trump Friday the Israeli occupation's attacks on Iran, the Amiri Diwan said in a statement.
It said they discussed in a phone call the importance of de-escalate and reach diplomatic solutions for any dispute.
Trump said he was ready to contribute to efforts to reach regional security and stability. (end)
sss


MENAFN13062025000071011013ID1109672331

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search