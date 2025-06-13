UH Law Center's Professor Chandler Launches AI For Legal Education Blog To Guide The Next Generation Of Lawyers

HOUSTON, June 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- For a law student in 2025, is refusing to use Artificial Intelligence the same as a 1990s student refusing to use a computer? University of Houston Law Center Foundation Professor Seth J. Chandler argues it is, and he has launched a new blog, AI for Legal Education , as an essential guide for students, faculty, and alumni navigating this new reality.

The blog (legaled ) directly addresses the challenges and opportunities of AI, contending that students not actively using these tools risk a significant disadvantage in their studies and their careers. In his post, "If I Were a Law Student Today," Chandler outlines a core toolkit and workflow for using AI to learn more deeply, manage information, and prepare for a legal profession that is rapidly adopting AI for research, drafting, and analysis.

While providing a roadmap for students is a key focus, the blog offers practical resources for the entire legal community. Chandler takes an "educator-first" perspective, demonstrating through actionable posts how AI can augment-not replace-legal expertise.

Content on the blog is designed for immediate application, with posts that include:



A Modern Student's Playbook: Outlining the essential AI toolkit for today's law students and arguing that AI proficiency is now a core competency for a legal career.



Actionable Workflows for Experts: A step-by-step demonstration of how to use AI to analyze a complex Supreme Court opinion and prepare media-ready commentary in under 30 minutes.

Practical, Accessible Tutorials: Guides on building custom AI assistants ("Gems" or "CustomGPTs") without needing to be a programmer. As Chandler notes, "English is the new programming language."

Bringing decades of experience in mathematics, computer science, and law, Chandler aims to create a space "to think seriously, and sometimes playfully, about how the world of legal education is changing."

He encourages the UH Law Center community and others to engage with the project by subscribing (at no charge) to the blog, emphasizing that AI integration is no longer a distant hypothetical. The blog is a resource for students aiming to enter the workforce with a decisive advantage, faculty seeking to enhance their teaching, and alumni navigating a changing professional landscape.

To read the latest posts, subscribe for updates, and join the conversation, visit legaled .

* In keeping with Professor Chandler's philosophy, this press release is itself a collaboration of humans and AI.

