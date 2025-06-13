Project Home Draws Up A Blueprint For Hope On Documentary Showcase

Project Home traces the intersection of innovation and human resilience, exploring how cutting-edge 3D-printing technology may hold the key to solving the global housing crisis. Nonprofits Habitat for Humanity and New Story transform what was once a radical idea into a real-world solution with the creation of whole communities using 3D-printing technology.

At the heart of the film, director Laura Waters Hinson unveils the personal stories of those navigating the housing crisis: two single, hardworking mothers-one in a rural Mexican village, the other in Virginia-as they are given a path to homeownership. Their journeys highlight the power of community, entrepreneurship and ingenuity to shape lives.

Produced by Moving Pictures Institute (MPI)-a nonprofit that supports independent filmmakers advancing human freedom through film-Project Home premiered at the Heartland International Film Festival in Indianapolis, Indiana.

ABOUT LAURA WATERS HINSON

Laura Waters Hinson is an award-winning filmmaker and assistant professor in the Film and Media Arts Division of the School of Communication at American University. Her first feature documentary, As We Forgive, about Rwanda's reconciliation movement, won the 2008 Student Academy Award for Best Documentary and the Cinema for Peace Award in Berlin and was broadcast nationally. Project Home is the Winner of Special Recognition Feature Film at the 2023 Justice for All Film Festival International.

Laura's films have been screened at the US Congress, the United Nations, the Smithsonian National Gallery of Art and at dozens of international film festivals such as the Big Sky Documentary Film Festival, Santa Barbara International Film Festival and the Seattle Human Rights Film Festival, among many others.

ABOUT DOCUMENTARY SHOWCASE

Fundamental to Scientology is a humanitarian mission that extends to some 200 nations with programs for human rights, human decency, literacy, morality, drug prevention and disaster relief. For this reason, the Scientology Network provides a platform for Independent filmmakers who embrace a vision of building a better world.

DOCUMENTARY SHOWCASE debuts films weekly from award-winning Independent filmmakers whose goal is to improve society by raising awareness of social, cultural and environmental issues.

For more information, visit scientology/docs.

Scientology Network debuted on March 12, 2018, launched by David Miscavige, ecclesiastical leader of the Scientology religion. Since then, Scientology Network has been viewed in over 240 countries and territories worldwide in 17 languages.

Broadcast from Scientology Media Productions, the Church's global media center in Los Angeles, Scientology Network is available on DIRECTV Channel 320, DIRECTV STREAM and AT&T U-verse and can be streamed at scientology, on mobile apps and via the Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV platforms.

