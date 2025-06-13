Ahmedabad Plane Crash: 10 Medical Students Of BJ Medical College Confirmed Dead, 24 Under Treatment
After the devastating plane crash in Ahmedabad, 10 people at the BJ medical college hospital where the Air India Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner crashed just minutes after takeoff. 24 students are now undergoing treatment. Now, a major breakthrough has been achieved in the investigation into the crash. The plane's black box has been recovered, 27 hours after the tragic incident that claimed the lives of 241 people.
Crash details
Flight AI 171, bound for London, took off at around 1:30 pm on Thursday. Shortly after, the pilot issued a 'Mayday' distress call, indicating a full emergency. The plane lost altitude and crashed into the hostel mess at BJ Medical College in Meghaninagar, causing a massive fire that sent thick black smoke billowing into the air.
Casualties and survivors
The crash resulted in the deaths of 241 people, including former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and 10 people on the ground, including four medical students. Miraculously, a UK national was the sole survivor of the crash.
Investigation and response
Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the crash site to assess the situation. The Centre has established a high-level committee to investigate the crash, according to Union Minister of Civil Aviation Ram Mohan Naidu. Air India has set up helpline numbers for affected families and individuals: 011-24610843, 9650391859, and 1800 5691 444.
