Gardening Guide: 7 Secret Tips To Growing Herbs Indoors Like An Expert
Indoor herb gardening is an excellent method of having access to fresh flavor throughout the year and decorating your home with greenery. This technique suits both amateur and professional gardeners alike, and its secrets will be discussed below.
7 Secret tips to growing herbs indoors like an expert:
1. Choose the Right Herbs
All herbs do not grow well indoors. Begin with simple-to-grow herbs such as basil, chives, parsley, oregano, rosemary, and thyme. These herbs are well-suited to indoor growth and do not demand much maintenance.
2. Provide Good Drainage
Plant in pots that have drainage holes to avoid waterlogging and root rot. The best pots for this purpose are terracotta pots because they provide improved aeration to the roots.
3. Give Enough Light
Herbs require a lot of sunlight to thrive. Keep them beside a sunny window or employ LED grow lights and provide them with 12-14 hours of light each day.
4. Water Carefully
Watering too much is a frequent error. Water the herbs just when the soil becomes dry to the touch. Bottom-watering will prevent fungal problems and promote healthy roots.
5. Keep Humidity Levels
Indoor air is often dry, particularly during cold weather. Light misting of herb leaves or setting a small water tray near the plants can add humidity.
6. Weekly Pot Rotation
Prevent herbs from becoming lopsided by rotating their pots once a week. This gives them consistent light exposure and allows for balanced growth.
7. Nutrient-Rich Soil
A good potting mix with excellent drainage and nutrients is needed for optimal herb growth. Don't use garden soil, as it could be too heavy for houseplants.
