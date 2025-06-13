Snapchat Unveils New Features For Content Creators In Latest Update

Snapchat is stepping up its competition against Instagram and TikTok with the introduction of a suite of new tools designed to enhance content creation for users, Azernews reports.

On June 12, the company unveiled its new Timeline Editor feature, alongside several updates aimed at simplifying video editing and improving content sharing.

The Timeline Editor is a major new addition, offering creators a more intuitive way to edit videos directly within Snapchat. With a chronological layout, this feature allows users to easily trim, move, and rearrange clips in their videos. Once the sequence is set, creators can add effects, music from Snapchat's Sounds library, and apply various other creative tools. This makes it simpler than ever to produce professional-looking videos without relying on third-party editing apps like CapCut.

For users looking for an even easier way to compile their content, Snapchat is introducing a new“Create a Video” template. This feature allows users to select a few Memories, choose a song from the Sounds library, and pick a template to instantly generate a custom compilation video. It's a streamlined way to turn your photos and videos into engaging clips with minimal effort.

The new feature is rolling out globally on iOS, bringing more options to Snapchat's growing suite of content creation tools.

Additionally, Snapchat is enhancing the platform's functionality by allowing creators to automatically save their public Stories to their profiles. This feature is designed to help users preserve their best moments, offering a way to create a lasting collection of memories. While this move goes against Snapchat's traditional ephemeral nature, it offers users the ability to revisit or showcase their top Stories over time, helping creators build a more permanent online presence.

Snapchat is also giving creators more detailed insights into the performance of their content. New analytics will show creators how many viewers watched their public content over the last 12 days, providing better visibility into returning viewers. Users will also be able to track the success of their Spotlight posts and public Stories, with data on total view time and which posts received the most engagement.

Moreover, Snapchat will provide insights into traffic sources, allowing creators to see where their views are coming from-whether it's from the Discover For You page, Following, Spotlight, Search, Chat, or Profile.

Another exciting feature is the ability to track how long users are watching Spotlight posts, along with the average percentage of the post they watch to completion. This data will give creators a clearer understanding of what keeps their audience engaged.

These new features are part of Snapchat's ongoing effort to support creators and remain competitive in the crowded social media space, positioning itself as a key player in the future of digital content creation.