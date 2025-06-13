Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan Hold Extensive Talks On Regional Security (PHOTO)
The Minister of Defense welcomed the guest and expressed his pleasure at seeing him in Azerbaijan. Emphasizing that the friendly relations between the heads of state greatly contribute to the cooperation between our countries, the Minister noted the importance of further expanding military ties.
Mahmudov, in turn, expressed his gratitude for the hospitality. The guest highlighted that Azerbaijani Uzbek cooperation is developing in the military sphere, as in other areas.
During the meeting, the sides exchanged views on regional security and discussed a number of other issues of mutual interest.
