IAEA Confirms Stable Radiation Levels Outside Iran's Natanz Nuclear Facility
“The type of radioactive contamination present inside the facility, mainly alpha particles, can be managed with appropriate protective measures,” the agency quotes its chief Rafael Grossi.
Meanwhile, the IAEA has confirmed that Iran's Isfahan and Bushehr nuclear facilities have remained intact. However, the Natanz nuclear facility in Iran was among the targets of Israeli strikes.
Earlier today Rafael Grossi also announced that he is ready to travel to Iran to assess the situation at the nuclear sites, following Israeli attacks.
The Israeli Air Force has launched a strike inside Iran. Defense Minister Israel Katz has declared a nationwide state of emergency.
As a result of the Israeli military airstrike on Iran, a large number of military personnel were killed, including the Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces, General Mohammad Hossein Bagheri, and the Commander-in-Chief of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Hossein Salami.
