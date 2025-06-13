Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
IAEA Confirms Stable Radiation Levels Outside Iran's Natanz Nuclear Facility


2025-06-13 03:08:12
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 13. Radiation levels outside Iran's Natanz nuclear facility remained unchanged, the International Atomic Energy Agency said, Trend reports.

“The type of radioactive contamination present inside the facility, mainly alpha particles, can be managed with appropriate protective measures,” the agency quotes its chief Rafael Grossi.

Meanwhile, the IAEA has confirmed that Iran's Isfahan and Bushehr nuclear facilities have remained intact. However, the Natanz nuclear facility in Iran was among the targets of Israeli strikes.

Earlier today Rafael Grossi also announced that he is ready to travel to Iran to assess the situation at the nuclear sites, following Israeli attacks.

The Israeli Air Force has launched a strike inside Iran. Defense Minister Israel Katz has declared a nationwide state of emergency.

As a result of the Israeli military airstrike on Iran, a large number of military personnel were killed, including the Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces, General Mohammad Hossein Bagheri, and the Commander-in-Chief of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Hossein Salami.

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

