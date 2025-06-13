Spic And Span Roof Restoration Celebrates New Financial Year With $200 Off Full Roof Restorations In July 2025
Spic and Span Roof Restoration, a trusted name in Melbourne's roofing industry with over 30 years of experience, is marking the start of the new financial year by offering homeowners a special incentive: $200 off any full roof restoration booked during July 2025 .
This limited-time offer is available to residents across Cranbourne, Narre Warren, Frankston, Pakenham , and surrounding suburbs. It's an ideal opportunity for homeowners to address aging or damaged roofs, enhancing their property's value and protection ahead of the unpredictable spring weather.
"We believe in giving back to the community that has supported us for decades," said Jake , owner of Spic and Span Roof Restoration. "This July, we're making it more affordable for homeowners to invest in their property's longevity and safety."
Spic and Span offers a comprehensive range of roofing services, including:
Leak repairs
Tile replacement
Re-bedding
Re-pointing
Roof painting
Full restorations
The company prides itself on transparent pricing, high-quality workmanship , and a commitment to leaving every property clean and tidy upon completion.
Homeowners interested in taking advantage of this July promotion are encouraged to contact Spic and Span Roof Restoration for a free, no-obligation quote .
