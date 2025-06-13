403
Civil Aviation: Airspace To Remain Closed As Risk Level Remains Unchanged
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, June 13 (Petra)-- Chairman of the Board of Commissioners of the Civil Aviation Regulatory Authority (CARC), Captain Haitham Misto, stressed that the Commission is still evaluating the dangers to civil aviation, adding that the airspace closure has not altered because the risk level has not changed.
The decision will be reviewed in light of recent events and the risk assessment, he told the Jordan News Agency (Petra). Airlines will also be given the information they need to update stakeholders and passengers on the most recent information regarding the temporary suspension of air traffic.
The temporary closure of the Kingdom's airspace and the suspension of air traffic for all aircraft entering, leaving, and transiting the Kingdom were previously notified by the Commission.
The Chicago Convention on Civil Aviation Regulations and Safety of Air Navigation is one of the international civil aviation safety agreements that the decision complies with, he noted. Fearing the effects of the current situation on aviation operations, passengers, and their safety, Misto underlined that the decision is a component of the Commission's preventative actions.
