Qatar Airways Suspends Flights To Iran, Iraq, And Syria Amid Regional Tensions
Doha: Qatar Airways has temporarily cancelled flights to Iran, Iraq, and Syria due to the current situation in the region.
The affected airports are:
Iran:
. Imam Khomeini Airport (IKA)
. Mashhad Airport (MHD)
. Shiraz Airport (SYZ)
Iraq:
. Baghdad Airport (BGW)
. Erbil Airport (EBL)
. Basra Airport (BSR)
. Sulaymaniyah Airport (ISU)
. Najaf Airport (NJF)
Syria:
. Damascus Airport (DAM) (flights cancelled until end of Saturday, 14 June)
Passengers are advised to check the status of their flights on qatarairways .
Qatar Airways stated that it fully complies with international aviation regulations for safe aircraft routes and that passenger safety remains the airline's highest priority.Read Also
