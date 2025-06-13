Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Qatar Airways Suspends Flights To Iran, Iraq, And Syria Amid Regional Tensions

2025-06-13 02:01:16
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha: Qatar Airways has temporarily cancelled flights to Iran, Iraq, and Syria due to the current situation in the region.

The affected airports are:

Iran:

. Imam Khomeini Airport (IKA)

. Mashhad Airport (MHD)

. Shiraz Airport (SYZ)

Iraq:

. Baghdad Airport (BGW)

. Erbil Airport (EBL)

. Basra Airport (BSR)

. Sulaymaniyah Airport (ISU)

. Najaf Airport (NJF)

Syria:

. Damascus Airport (DAM) (flights cancelled until end of Saturday, 14 June)

Passengers are advised to check the status of their flights on qatarairways .

Qatar Airways stated that it fully complies with international aviation regulations for safe aircraft routes and that passenger safety remains the airline's highest priority.

