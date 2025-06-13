Beatbot Pool Cleaning Robots Win Two More Top Global Design Awards

Beatbot's pool cleaning robots have earned recognition from two of the world's most respected design institutions for their groundbreaking engineering and thoughtful design:



Red Dot Award 2025 (AquaSense 2 Ultra & AquaSense 2) A' Design Award (AquaSense 2 Ultra (Platinum), AquaSense 2 Pro (Gold), AquaSense 2 (Silver), iSkim Ultra (Bronze))

These prestigious awards recognize Beatbot's groundbreaking industry innovations, including the first application of automotive-grade IMR coating for superior UV protection and durability, a biomimetic turtle-shell design that optimizes hydrodynamics for maximum cleaning efficiency, and our Calm Technology philosophy that prioritizes intuitive, people-centered user experiences.

New Features Elevate Award-Winning Performance

Building on this award-winning excellence, Beatbot introduces groundbreaking new upgrades for select products, available now via over-the-air (OTA) update through the Beatbot app:

AI Quick Mode (AquaSense 2 Ultra only): Delivers rapid cleaning by automatically detecting debris on pool floors. Ideal for urgent needs, this mode boosts efficiency by 50% (halving cleaning time vs. standard Floor mode).Night Mode (AquaSense 2 Ultra only): Dual LED lights empower the AI camera to detect and clean debris effectively in low-light conditions, ensuring smooth, thorough cleaning after dark.ECO Mode (AquaSense 2 series and AquaSense Pro): Once activated, the robot starts cleaning immediately when placed in water and repeats every 48 hours (from initial start time). After each cycle, it settles on the pool floor and surfaces automatically if battery runs low-simply retrieve it when returning home.

Beat the Heat with Beatbot's Summer Sale

Beatbot is pleased to announce its summer sales event, offering customers up to 30% off on its advanced pool cleaning robots. Available now through June 22, the promotion applies to purchases made on Beatbot and through Beatbot's official Amazon store. With Beatbot working tirelessly in the background, users can maximize their summer enjoyment while maintaining a sparkling clean pool throughout the entire season.

About Beatbot

Beatbot is the fastest-growing robotic pool cleaning brand globally, revolutionizing swimming pool care through cutting-edge automation. Founded by industry experts with decades of experience in robotics, Beatbot combines sleek, durable design with unmatched engineering, earning global acclaim, including the prestigious iF Design Award and Red Dot Award for its premium aesthetics and user-centric innovation.

With offices worldwide and a powerhouse R&D Team (70% of its workforce), Beatbot pioneers core technologies like brushless water pumps, AUV spatial locomotion, sonar laser SLAM, and AI-powered mapping algorithms. The company holds 221+ patents (128 for inventions), cementing its leadership in redefining pool maintenance.

From award-winning product design to hassle-free smart solutions, Beatbot is committed to transforming how the world cleans its pools-elevating performance, sustainability, and luxury.

