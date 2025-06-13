Experience Visual Impairment Through An Interactive Web Simulator

Web-based vision simulation on PC screen

Web-based glaucoma vision simulation on PC screen showing tunnel vision caused by visual field loss

Web-based cataract vision simulation on PC screen

Real-time simulation of glaucoma and cataracts aims to raise awareness in education and welfare sectors

- Yuji Kondo, Developer of the Visual Impairment Experience SimulatorTOKYO, JAPAN, June 13, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- We are pleased to announce the launch of the“Visual Impairment Experience Simulator,” a free, web-based tool that allows users to visually experience how glaucoma and cataracts affect vision in real time.This interactive simulator reproduces the world as seen through the eyes of individuals with age-related eye conditions, offering a deeper understanding of what it means to live with visual impairment.---See the World Through Different EyesAge-related visual impairments such as glaucoma and cataracts affect millions of people worldwide. Yet, the true nature of these conditions is often hard to convey to those without lived experience. This simulator allows users to simulate various symptoms-including loss of peripheral vision (glaucoma) and blurred or glaring vision (cataracts)-by adjusting severity levels, helping users grasp how vision deteriorates over time.*Note: The progression of symptoms is modeled in a forward direction only; reversing symptom severity is not supported, as both glaucoma and cataracts are progressive and irreversible in nature.*---Designed for Use in Education, Healthcare, and WelfareThis tool is intended as a visual education resource for:- Healthcare professionals- Educators and students- Municipal staff and welfare workers- Anyone involved in elderly care or disability servicesIt can be used in school lessons, staff training sessions, community outreach, or awareness workshops to foster empathy and understanding for people with visual impairments.---Key Features- Runs directly in your browser, no installation required- Simulates both glaucoma and cataract symptoms- Adjustable severity levels using intuitive controls- Independent vision settings for each eye- Uses real-life imagery for realistic visual feedback---Try It Now (Demo Page)🔗 (For Glaucoma)🔗 (For Cataract)---Looking AheadWe are currently working on refining the glaucoma model to more accurately reflect how vision deteriorates from the periphery inward. Future improvements will focus on greater realism in symptom progression, aiming to support more effective educational use in accessibility and elder care contexts.

Yuji Kondo

Visual Impairment Experience Simulator

