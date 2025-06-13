BOLD Laser Automation Launches Cost-Effective Precision Measurement Systems
The LJS1820S system is purpose-built for precision 3D contamination detection and surface analysis . Equipped with dual Keyence LJ-S series snapshot sensors, the system performs full-area 3D inspections that reveal particulate contamination, surface defects, and embedded residues-ideal for cleanroom and advanced materials manufacturing. A static, ESD-safe platform with an optional footswitch for hands-free data capture enhances ease of use and repeatability.
Complementing this, the CDM1820S system is optimized for precision thickness measurement of thin films, foils, glass, fabrics, and sensitive materials (from 10 microns up to 35 mm, based on the sensor). Integrated with dual Keyence CL Series confocal sensors , the CDM1820S enables non-contact, high-resolution measurements with real-time display and configurable reporting. Like the LJS1820S, it features a customizable user interface and an optional footswitch-activated acquisition system.
"These systems were designed with practicality in mind-manual positioning, intuitive interfaces, and data exports for QA/QC reporting are all standard," added Lizotte. "The CDM1820S system sets a new benchmark for manual thickness measurement systems where traceability, accuracy, and operator safety are top priorities."
Key uses include:
-
The ability to verify thickness for applications involving carbon fiber composites, plastic films, ultra-thin glass (250+ microns), web, textiles, food packaging, and aerospace and automotive components.
The ability to randomly take witness samples or punch coupons for offline measurements, a critical task for both quality assurance and material savings.
Both platforms are U.S.-built and meet cleanroom electrical and safety standards. They feature ergonomic designs, robust mechanical enclosures, integrated computer systems, and clear documentation to support installation, operation, and compliance workflows. UI and reporting tools allow for seamless integration into existing QA/QC processes.
These new systems underscore Bold Laser Automation's commitment to delivering economical, high-performance solutions tailored to the evolving needs of modern manufacturers.
About Bold Laser Automation
Bold Laser Automation, Inc., specializes in precision laser and metrology systems for industries ranging from biomedical device manufacturing to precision glass and optics processing. The company delivers custom and standard automation solutions that help manufacturers meet demanding quality, speed, and regulatory requirements-without unnecessary complexity or cost.
