Lead Real Estate Co., Ltd Announces The Sale Of A Planned Hotel, ENT TERRACE TSUKIJI 6 CHOME, Where The Urban Development Project Of The Decade In Tokyo Is Taking Place

ENT TERRACE Tsukiji 6 Chome, a planned eight-room extended-stay type hotel located in Tsukiji, Chuō, Tokyo, will be constructed from reinforced concrete and feature nine floors above ground. It is planned to have a building area of 6,698 square feet and a land area of 1,016 square feet.

Interior Renderings of ENT TERRACE Tsukiji 6 Chome

~REAL PRO Series~

The architectural design of this property is supervised by Pro Style Design Office Inc., which has long experience in luxury architectural designs. The company bases its work on the following philosophy:“Total space with a high degree of perfection.”

“In 'custom-built houses' and 'dwelling with shops,' we create a high-density space by producing facilities, furniture, interior, lighting, art, sound, greenery, using luxury brands to suit the owner's lifestyle in all aspects of clothing, food, housing, and recreation.”

Beautiful View Villa (Left), and Luxury Italian Casa (Right), Produced by Pro Style Design

Tsukiji District Community Development Project

There is an ongoing urban redevelopment initiative undertaken by the Metropolitan Government in the Tsukiji District, known as the“Tsukiji District Community Development Project,” which started in March 2022. It is a large-scale urban renewal project spearheaded by the Tokyo Metropolitan Government, aiming to contribute to the city's growth by maximizing the potential of the Tsukiji area, leveraging its landscape, history and cultural resources. The project aims to transform the Tsukiji area into a“waterfront city” that befits and symbolizes Tokyo, with a view to welcoming people through the routes from the waterways and creating spaces for diverse exchange.





Conceptual Map of the Tsukiji District Community Development Project

Project Overview



Location: Areas within Tsukiji 5-chome and 6-chome, Chuo District, Tokyo

Area of Project Site: 19 hectares

Total Construction Cost: Approximately 6 billion dollars ($1=150 JPY)

Participating Companies: 11 companies (Mitsui Real Estate, Toyota Automobile,

Shimizu Construction, Asahi Newspaper and others) Featured Structures: Multifunctional super facility (capacity for approximately 50,000 people), new subway station, and boat transportation facilities





Location of ENT TERRACE Tsukiji 6 Chome and Project Site Location

*Red Outline: Area subject to the Tsukiji District Community Development Project

*ENT TERRACE Symbol: Hotel Location

About Lead Real Estate Co., Ltd

Lead Real Estate Co., Ltd is a Japanese developer of luxury residential properties, including single-family homes and condominiums, across Tokyo and Kanagawa prefectures and Sapporo. In addition, the Company operates hotels in Tokyo and leases apartment building units to individual customers in Japan and Dallas, Texas.

The Company's mission is to serve its customers by offering stylish, safe, and luxurious living. The Company's vision is to adopt the Kaizen (continuous improvement) approach to seek to improve its operations, and to leverage its nationally recognized, award-winning luxury homes and strong market position in the luxury residential property market in Tokyo and Kanagawa prefectures, and Sapporo to create a global transaction platform allowing access to prime Japanese condominiums as well as overseas condominiums, including in the U.S. and Hong Kong.

For more information, please visit the Company's website at .

