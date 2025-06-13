Pakistan Concludes High-Impact Presence At London Tech Week 2025, Backed By National Leadership And Global Ambition

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ISLAMABAD, Pakistan, June 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pakistan's bold participation atconcluded today, marking a significant milestone in the country's ongoing mission to position itself as a leading global tech destination. With strong backing from theand the, Pakistan's presence in London reflected a confident, coordinated push toward global tech diplomacy, trade expansion, and digital branding on the world stage.

Led by the Pakistan Software Export Board (PSEB) in partnership with TDAP , the initiative brought together 14 of Pakistan's most forward-looking tech companies to the heart of one of the world's largest innovation gatherings. The Pakistan Pavilion at Olympia London welcomed a steady stream of investors, enterprise buyers, policy leaders, and diaspora stakeholders eager to engage with the country's rapidly evolving digital ecosystem.

Throughout the week, Pakistan's message resonated loudly and clearly:

Think Tech, Think Pakistan.

This unified campaign, seen across iconic outdoor branding, black cabs, digital platforms, and the streets of London, was made possible through the visionary leadership and continued support of the Government of Pakistan.

In a statement, Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif praised the momentum created through Pakistan's participation:

“I congratulate all stakeholders on Pakistan's impactful presence at London Tech Week 2025. This positions Pakistan as a forward-looking country that is harnessing technology, innovation, and youth potential to engage with the world.

“Our presence at such an important platform reflects our growing digital footprint and global ambition. I commend the Ministry of IT, PSEB, TDAP, and our tech entrepreneurs for presenting Pakistan with vision and purpose.

“As we accelerate our journey toward a knowledge economy, our government's resolute commitment to digital transformation, global tech engagement, and youth empowerment remains unwavering. Pakistan's tech future is bright!”

At the core of Pakistan's presence were compelling stories of global delivery, product innovation, and deep tech expertise across sectors including AI, SaaS, fintech, cybersecurity, CRM, and cloud solutions. The Pavilion also served as a meeting ground for B2B engagement, product demos, investor networking, and diaspora-led collaboration.

Minister for IT and Telecommunication, Ms. Shaza Fatima Khawaja , who played a pivotal role in driving the campaign from vision to execution, noted:

“What we've achieved at London Tech Week is the result of collective ambition and alignment across government, industry, and our diaspora. Pakistan is no longer knocking at the door; we are stepping into global conversations as a tech partner of value. Our talent, cost efficiency, and innovation are now impossible to ignore.”

Supporting this on-ground presence was a multi-format“Think Tech, Think Pakistan” campaign, designed to increase visibility and spark curiosity across the city. With 50 branded black cabs and strategic ad placements around Olympia and central London, the campaign amplified Pakistan's tech narrative far beyond the exhibition halls. Engagement is surging across digital platforms under #ThinkTechThinkPakistan, with an active contest inviting entries to win a return trip to Lahore or a $1,000 reward.

On June 12, PSEB, in collaboration with the Pakistan High Commission UK , OPEN London , TDAP , and P@SHA , is expected to host a high-level networking reception to further strengthen cross-border engagement. The event will bring together tech leaders, investors, and policy influencers for conversations that are expected to lead to long-term partnerships and market entry opportunities.

