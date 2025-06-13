Learn How To Plant A Tree With New Exmark Video

Gently break apart any tightly packed roots to promote healthy outward root growth once the tree is planted.

Planting a tree is an investment in future beauty of the yard

- Exmark

BEATRICE, NE, UNITED STATES, June 13, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Trees are an essential component of any property, adding beauty and shade, but it's critical to think through tree choice and location carefully. Careless planting can significantly compromise the tree's vitality and longevity.

With this in mind, Exmark has released a new “Backyard Smart: How to Plant a Tree” video on its Backyard Life website. It digs into the steps to planting a tree, from location and tree selection, to planting depth, and everything else homeowners need to know.

The first step in planting a tree is selecting a location and tree variety. Trees need space to grow and mature, so take time to research the tree variety and its size at maturity, then select a location that will enable it to thrive. Once a location has been chosen, it's important to call 811 before digging to make sure no buried power lines or other infrastructure that could cause issues.

The timing of planting is critical, so look for a cool, cloudy fall day, or a day in the early spring. Planting during the cooler, dormant season helps trees establish roots before extreme summer or winter temperatures occur.

One of the more challenging aspects of planting a tree is determining the right size of hole to dig. It's important to focus on the width of the hole, as well as the depth. Strive to dig a hole that is three times wider than the root system, but no deeper. Doing so helps the roots spread outward, instead of straight down. This helps the tree establish a strong, durable foundation.

Once the hole is finished, it's time to plant the tree. Once the tree is removed from its container, or burlap wrap, be sure to gently break apart any tightly packed roots. This will encourage healthy, outward growth. Then, set the tree into the hole, ensuring the trunk flare –– or area of the trunk that widens at the base –– is above ground level.

With the tree set, backfill the hole using the original soil, breaking up any large soil clumps that may appear. Lightly tamp the soil to eliminate any potential air pockets, being careful not to excessively compact the soil, which would prevent vital oxygen from reaching the tree roots.

Finally, apply mulch around the base of the new tree, approximately two inches thick, spaced two inches away from the tree trunk. This helps retain moisture and protects the tree and soil from extreme temperatures.

Water daily for the first two weeks, giving the tree at most two gallons of water per inch of trunk. After that, gradually taper the watering schedule, watering every two to three days for weeks three through twelve after planting.

Download complete project instructions, a material list and watch the“Backyard Smart: How to Plant a Tree” video, on the Exmark Backyard Life website . In addition to the Backyard Smart videos, the site hosts a wide range of other outdoor living related content and Exmark Original Series videos, including Done-In-A-Weekend Projects, Dream Yards, Signature Stories and Prime Cuts. It's a one stop destination for homeowners looking to take their outdoor living experience to the next level.

