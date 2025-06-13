Direct Passenger Flights Set To Take Off Between Tajikistan's Dushanbe And China's Beijing
The new flights, set to take off on Tuesdays and Saturdays, will be in the capable hands of China Southern Airlines. It follows instructions issued during a state visit by the President of China Xi Jinping in July 2024. These instructions called for increasing flight frequencies between the capitals and opening new air routes connecting other cities in both countries.
In March 2025, a delegation from the Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC) visited Tajikistan. During the visit, officials from both countries, including the director of the Civil Aviation Agency of Tajikistan and representatives from CAAC and China Southern Airlines, held meetings to discuss cooperation and the implementation of new flight routes.
