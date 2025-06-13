Prime Minister Receives Phone Call From Egyptian Minister Of Foreign Affairs

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani received a phone call today from the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Immigration and Egyptian Expatriates Affairs of the Arab Republic of Egypt HE Dr. Badr Abdel Aati.

During the call, they reviewed cooperation relations between the two countries and ways to support and strengthen them. They also discussed the latest developments in the region, particularly the Israeli attack on the territory of the sisterly Islamic Republic of Iran.

In this context, HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs reiterated the State of Qatar's strong condemnation and denunciation of the Israeli attack on Iran, considering it a flagrant violation of Iran's sovereignty and security, and a clear breach of the rules and principles of international law.

HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs also expressed the State of Qatar's deep concern over this dangerous escalation, which threatens the security and stability of the region and undermines diplomatic efforts aimed at reducing tension and resolving outstanding issues through dialogue and peaceful means.

His Excellency stressed the need for the international community to assume its legal and moral responsibility to urgently halt Israeli violations.