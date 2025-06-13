FCL Components Launches Tab Terminal, High Voltage DC Switching Relay To Support Bi-Directional EV Charging

FCL Components FTR-E1J Relay for EV chargers

The newly launched FTR-EJ relay delivers 20A 800 VDC, 10A 1,000VDC high voltage switching, no specific polarity requirements enable easy charge and dis-charge.

HOOFDDORP, NETHERLANDS, June 13, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- FCL Components Europe B.V., has released the FTR-E1J 20A, a tab terminal-type high voltage DC switching relay , based on its FTR-E1 series. It is screw mounted and does not use a printed circuit board.This new relay delivers 20A 800 VDC, 10A 1,000VDC higher voltage switching with no specific polarity requirements for the connection of load terminals, and low power consumption (0.9W at coil rated voltage). It features non-polarized contacts, making it suitable for charge and discharge circuits, while using FCL Components' arc suppression technology to protect its contacts.The FTR-E1J 20A is ideal for both fuel and electric vehicles. The applications include vehicle battery applications such as vehicle pre-charge (HEV, PHEV, FCV, EV), V2H , PTC heaters, quick charge stations, photovoltaic power generation systems, hybrid construction machinery and energy storage battery systems.This high insulation design (between coil and contacts: 5,000VDC, between open contacts: 2,500VDC), plastic sealed relay is RoHS compliant and uses no hydrogen gas. It measures 28.3 x 43.6 x 36.1 mm (excluding protrusion) and weights approximately 85g.Press release:Contact us for further information; ...About FCL Components Europe B.V.FCL Components Europe B.V., markets, sells, and distributes relays, printers, IoT devices, wireless modules and touch panels throughout Europe, Middle East and Africa. The company is headquartered in Hoofddorp, The Netherlands and has representatives and distribution partners throughout its region. For more information, contact us via telephone at +31 23 5560910, by email ... or visit our website: .

