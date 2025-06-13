QSE Index Achieves 0.52Pct Gains Since Start Of 2025

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The Qatar Stock Exchange (QSE) index ended trading this week in the green, up 0.65 percent, despite yesterday's session's 0.81 percent decline, reaching 10,626 points.

Investment manager at Qatar Securities Company (QS) Ramzi Qasmieh told Qatar News Agency (QNA) that the index's gains since the beginning of the year have reached 0.52 percent, with the telecommunications and transportation sectors leading the way with increases of 19.2 percent and 12.7 percent, respectively.

He indicated that the decline in the QSE index during today's session was slower than that of neighboring markets, noting that the three sessions following the Eid holiday witnessed an improvement in liquidity, which averaged approximately QR467m, highlighting that foreign portfolios targeted leading stocks.

In this context, he pointed out that the market is awaiting the implementation of the FTSE review results next week, which are expected to witness healthy trading.

He noted that a number of stocks have reached their highest levels in more than a year. For example, Nakilat's stock reached its highest level in nearly 19 years, while Commercial Bank, Doha Bank, and Medicare are all near their highest prices since the beginning of 2025.

Analyzing sector performance this week, Qasmieh noted that the transportation sector recorded gains of 0.22 percent, while the real estate sector witnessed a decline of 1.55 percent.

During the session, 205,251,398 shares, valued at QR451,108,161.579, were traded in 24,208 transactions across all sectors.

Shares of five companies rose, while 45 companies saw a decline in their share price and three firms maintained their previous closing price. Market capitalization at the end of the trading session amounted to QR627,072,464,180.596, compared to QR631,714,037,446.621 in the previous session.