FIFA CLUB WORLD CUP 2025TM: A VIBRANT OPENING CEREMONY KICKS OFF A NEW ERA FOR GLOBAL CLUB FOOTBALL

MILAN, June 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Saturday 14 June at 7:15pm local time, the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami will explode with energy, colour, and football passion with a show featuring Latin rhythms and rap vibes.

Following the FIFA World Cup 2022TM in Qatar, FIFA has once again selected the acclaimed Olympic producer Balich Wonder Studio to creatively partner in the production of the Opening and Closing Ceremonies for the FIFA Club World Cup 2025TM. This groundbreaking new tournament will feature 32 elite teams from all six confederations. It will culminate in what promises to be a spectacular final at New York New Jersey's MetLife Stadium on Sunday, 13 July.

Under the leadership of Ceremonies wizard Marco Balich, the creative team has enlisted some of America's top talents. Among them is Grammy-winning producer Emilio Estefan, who will present Vikina and Richaelio for a powerful performance featuring Latin rhythms and movement. Global stars French Montana and Swae Lee will take the stage with a high-energy performance that pays tribute to the global spirit of football.

The show, conceived by Artistic Director Carlos Navarrete Patiño around the concept of "A new era begins," is a journey with 117 performers that brings together some of the best creatives and artists in the entertainment field, such as Heather Shaw, Sooner Routhier, Shelagh O'Brien, Michael Peña, and Marina Toybina.

Marco Balich, Chairman of Balich Wonder Studio, stated: "After the FIFA World Cup Ceremony in Qatar, we are thrilled to support FIFA once again. It's a new chapter that brings together the teams representing all six footballing continents in a competitive tournament. We are very proud to be part of this event."

ABOUT BALICH WONDER STUDIO

Balich Wonder Studio is an integrated entertainment Group that conceives, produces, and delivers live experiences, from large scale Ceremonies to immersive shows, from brand events to destination experiences. They believe in the power of emotion to generate wonder and create unforgettable memories, creating lasting value from unique creativity and impeccable execution. The Group, operating in Europe and the Middle East, it's driven by a talented multi-cultural team of more than 280 people from 20 countries. In 2023, the majority stake in Balich Wonder Studio was acquired by media and entertainment powerhouse, Banijay.

SOURCE Balich Wonder Studio

