Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
GCC Sec. Gen Condemns Israeli Occupation Aggression On Iran

2025-06-13 05:04:38
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, June 13 (KUNA) -- Secretary General of Gulf Cooperation Council Jassim Al-Budaiwi expressed Friday the council's condemnation of the Israeli occupation's aggression against Iran, calling it a blatant violation of international law and the United Nations charter.
The general secretariat mentioned in a statement that Al-Budaiwi called on the international community and UN Security Council to take responsibility and end this aggression immediately, warning of further escalation that would undermine regional and international peace. (end)
