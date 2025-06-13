403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
GCC Sec. Gen Condemns Israeli Occupation Aggression On Iran
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, June 13 (KUNA) -- Secretary General of Gulf Cooperation Council Jassim Al-Budaiwi expressed Friday the council's condemnation of the Israeli occupation's aggression against Iran, calling it a blatant violation of international law and the United Nations charter.
The general secretariat mentioned in a statement that Al-Budaiwi called on the international community and UN Security Council to take responsibility and end this aggression immediately, warning of further escalation that would undermine regional and international peace. (end)
kns
The general secretariat mentioned in a statement that Al-Budaiwi called on the international community and UN Security Council to take responsibility and end this aggression immediately, warning of further escalation that would undermine regional and international peace. (end)
kns
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Tommaso Caratelli Introduces Zerix, Focusing On Innovative Risk Strategies
- Venom Foundation Achieves 150K TPS In Closed-Network Stress Test, Paving The Way For 2025 Mainnet Upgrade
- Imrat Group And Bybit Launch Innovative Investment Product Set To Disrupt The Global Crypto Market
- B2broker Receives“Best Liquidity Provider” Award At Forex Traders Summit Dubai 2025
- Bingx AI Evolution Begins: A $300M Vision To Build The Future Of AI-Powered Crypto
- Thinkmarkets To Launch Traders' Gym On Its Mobile App
CommentsNo comment