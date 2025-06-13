403
UN Arab Group: Gaza Situation Requires Urgent Humanitarian Action
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW YORK, June 13 (KUNA) -- The Arab Group at the United Nations said on Friday that the situation in the Gaza Strip cannot be considered a traditional armed conflict, but rather a humanitarian crisis that requires urgent and effective action from the organization, and particularly the General Assembly.
This came in a speech by Yemen's Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Ambassador Abdullah Al-Saadi on behalf of the Arab Group, during the resumption of the United Nations General Assembly's 10th Tenth Emergency Special Session on the illegal Israeli occupation actions in the occupied Palestinian territory.
Al-Saadi called for the enabling of the UN aid distribution mechanism to fully access the Gaza Strip and warned against the use of assistance as a means for forced displacement, redrawing the demographic reality and forcibly annexing land.
This is a violation of international law amounting to war crimes and crime against humanity. The Council's inability to act on account of the veto does not relieve the international community of the duty to act, he said.
He also called on the General Assembly as "the living conscience of the United Nations" to uphold the law, justice and humanitarian principles underpinning its existence.
On his part, Palestine's Permanent Observer at the UN Riyadh Mansour called on the international community to take all necessary actions to end this "genocide."
"Israel's continuing disregard for international law and the positions of States around the world must lead to resolute action and it has to be done now," he said.
He urged all Member States to use all tools at their disposal to hold accountable those responsible for crimes and atrocities against an entire people.
The Palestinian official expressed his gratitude to all those around the world who gathered to end the conflict in Gaza, saying that these people are standing up for humanity. (end)
